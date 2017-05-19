It's daddy and daughter date night at first-ever Longfellow Elementary Father/Daughter Dance

There's no bond in the world quite like that of the bond between a father and his daughter.

Recognizing this, Longfellow Elementary School in Rochester put on its first ever father-daughter dance on Friday evening.

It was certainly a special night, as daddies and daughters got to have their own little "date night".

Put on by the Longfellow PTA, the dance was an opportunity to give girls a chance to spend a night out with dad.

Donning their evening best, upon arrival the dads were given corsages to put on their beautiful little girls.

Add in taking photos for keepsake, taking a stroll with dad up the red carpet, and breaking it down on the dance floor, and it's guaranteed to be a night to remember for any and all who attended.

One forth grader had a broken leg, but that didn't stop her and her dad from coming to the dance.

"Are you going to be able to dance with your broken leg?" I asked her.

“Well, I'm mostly going to be leaning on daddy," said Eanna Geary, who couldn't stop expressing her excitement for a night with her father.

"There's going to be some carrying involved," added in her father, Shawn Wayok.

The hope is to continue this dance for years to come, to highlight the special bond between father and daughter.

After all, there's arguably nothing more special than being a daddy's girl.