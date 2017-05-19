Vietnam War veteran makes stop in Rochester as he tours VFW posts around the country

You may have seen a special red, white, and blue vehicle rolling down the streets of the Med City Friday.

It belongs to Bob Brock, a Vietnam War veteran who is touring the country and visiting VFW posts to thank veterans and promote patriotism. He started off from his home state of Washington about a week ago in his Jeep, which is adorned with images of flags, eagles, and members of the armed forces.

He says it's a way to give back to the country that has given him so much.

"We're so blessed to be in this land and at this point in my life, the land has been great for me. After Vietnam, I went on and just did my normal work like many other people, made my mistakes, my successes. So many of my fellow veterans weren't able to do that, so I drive in honor of them," said Brock.

Brock's journey will end in Washington, D.C., as he has been selected to drive his Jeep in the National Memorial Day Parade.