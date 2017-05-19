New policy requires Mayo Clinic employees to use RST for business travel

Mayo Clinic is announcing a new policy in support of RST that requires all of their employees to use the Rochester International Airport for business travels when flying in or out of Rochester. The requirement is new, but Mayo has been encouraging this practice for a while.

Mayo joins 71 other businesses in the area who require their employees to use RST for business travels.

Mayo says this is a good time to enact the new policy since RST is adding more daily flights. RST will have 13 daily flights by July with the addition of United Airlines. RST officials say this puts them in a better position to serve Mayo Clinic's needs.

Officials from RST say they don't know how much money they stand to make from Mayo Clinic's new policy, but it will put them in a better position as DMC grows.