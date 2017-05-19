CA man accidentally ends up at RST; arrested for drugs

Rochester police arrested a California man at the Rochester Airport Thursday for drug possession.

Police say 55-year-old Roland Orr of Boulder Creek, CA was taken into custody about 2:45 p.m.

Orr was arrested after he put 1.5 grams of meth and 1.5 grams of heroin into a security bin.

The man said he had intended to travel to Rochester, New York for his son's graduation but somehow ended up in Rochester, Minnesota instead.

He faces 5th degree controlled substance charges.