Heroic dam worker, firefighters recognized by Winona Co. Sheriff

A quick thinking Army Corps of Engineers worker may have saved the lives of two people in a small boat, drifting towards a dam on the Mississppi near Dresbach in early May.

Winona Co. Sheriff Ron Ganrude recognized that heroism, and honored the agencies and employees at his office Friday morning, to "remind people of the importance of staying away from the dams, AND to recognize some downright heroic work."

The rescue happened May 6th, after dam employee Nathan Osmundson of St. Charles was on duty and noticed a small boat drifting toward the dam.

He closed the roller gate to prevent the two men from being swept over the dam and tossed them a rope to hang on to.

Winona County Dive/Rescue, Winona County water patrol, Houstoun Co. Sheriff, LaCrescent Rescue, DNR, and Dakota Fire all responded with boats.

Two members of Dakota fire, Matt Nelson and John Smith, also met Sheriff Ganrude Friday morning.

In the photo above, Nelson is in the middle, Smith is second from the right, and Osmundson is second from the left.