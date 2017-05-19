Antique piano scrolls stolen from rural Rochester home

Almost 100 antique piano scrolls were stolen from a home near Rochester while the owners were on vacation.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the scrolls were stolen sometime between March and May.

The home owners learned 93 scrolls, worth $930, were stolen when they came home to the 7400 block of Hadley Valley Road NE on May 18th.

Deputies say the thief broke in through a side door and damaged a wall.

Damages total $1600.