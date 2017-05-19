Weather postpones 'Art on the Ave' festival to early June - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Weather postpones 'Art on the Ave' festival to early June

By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

What was supposed to be a day of art and music in late May will now be delayed two weeks, thanks to an unseasonably cool weekend forecast. 

Organizers of the Slatterly Park 'Art on the Ave' art fair announced Friday the event will now be held on June 3, at the same time and place. 

More than 40 vendors were scheduled to set up shop Saturday on 6th Ave SE from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Music and food is also part of the fun, which is meant to promote the education of the arts and revitalize the Slatterly Park neighborhood with public art projects.

That includes a public sculpture unveiling that will become one of thirteen public art pieces found around the Rochester neighborhood. 

KTTC Meteorologist Ted Schmidt said the forecasted high Saturday is around 15 degrees cooler than the average. 

 

