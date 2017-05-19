Investigation continues after train derails south of Mason City

What was supposed to be a day of art and music in late May will now be an early June art festival. Organizers of the Slatterly Park 'Art on the Ave' art fair announced Friday the event will be held on June 3, at the same time and place.More >>
Mayor Ardell Brede joked that with about 500 people living at the Homestead at Rochester, they might be getting their own zip-code soon. Staff say this is probably the last expansion they'll be seeing though. They're referring to this growth as the Moors, Bridgemoor, Brookemoor and Bellemoor. This will be adding 48 apartments for independent living, 30 for supported living and 32 for memory support living.More >>
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in our viewing area Wednesday night, within a span of three hours. Both tornadoes clocked in with speeds reaching up to 65 miles per hour. The twisters touched in Plainview (at roughly 4:29 p.m.) and Elgin (at roughly 7:35 p.m.) and wreaked havoc on anything in their pathways. Though the tornadoes in both towns only lasted about one minute each, if you take a look around at the route of each storm, it's clear da...More >>
Women veterans got the recognition they deserve at a gala in Rochester, giving them an opportunity to network and meet other veterans. The Mayo Southeast Chapter 28 and Olmsted County veterans services hosted the event at the Rochester Kahler Apache Thursday night.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican legislative leaders are in a standoff as they try to agree on a new budget. The two sides have been meeting all week, trading offers to resolve a $1 billion budget gap and disputes about how much to offer in tax breaks.More >>
On Wednesday evening, we received several reports of high winds in the Plainview area ripping trees from the ground. We headed over to the town to take a look ourselves. After talking with community members, it became pretty clear: this storm left Planview residents scratching their heads. Residents said the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving behind a trail of destruction for whatever came in its path. And, as previously mentioned, it went just as quick as it came...More >>
The man known for building up the University of Minnesota-Rochester from nothing into what it is today--Chancellor Stephen Lehmkuhle--announced that he will retire from leading the campus on August 1. Lehmkuhle has been the UMR chancellor since it was founded ten years ago. UMR currently has an enrollment of 650 students.More >>
Students at Alden-Conger High School rallied around some of their own Thursday, holding a school celebration to cheer on the Supermileage team headed to London for a global competition.More >>
The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in our viewing area Wednesday night, within a span of three hours. Both tornadoes clocked in with speeds reaching up to 65 miles per hour. The twisters touched in Plainview (at roughly 4:29 p.m.) and Elgin (at roughly 7:35 p.m.) and wreaked havoc on anything in their pathways. Though the tornadoes in both towns only lasted about one minute each, if you take a look around at the route of each storm, it's clear da...More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
Mayor Ardell Brede joked that with about 500 people living at the Homestead at Rochester, they might be getting their own zip-code soon. Staff say this is probably the last expansion they'll be seeing though. They're referring to this growth as the Moors, Bridgemoor, Brookemoor and Bellemoor. This will be adding 48 apartments for independent living, 30 for supported living and 32 for memory support living.More >>
On Wednesday evening, we received several reports of high winds in the Plainview area ripping trees from the ground. We headed over to the town to take a look ourselves. After talking with community members, it became pretty clear: this storm left Planview residents scratching their heads. Residents said the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving behind a trail of destruction for whatever came in its path. And, as previously mentioned, it went just as quick as it came...More >>
Christian never thought he would do meth. He picked up weed two years before he did meth, and always told himself that he was the guy who would never do drugs. Deep down he knew there was more to life, so he decided to come to the Teen Challenge program. In fact, he claimed he tried to hard to get into the facility. "The first time I met Christian it was very, let's just say erratic. This gentlemen was very high on meth," said Tom Truszinski.More >>
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.More >>
Women veterans got the recognition they deserve at a gala in Rochester, giving them an opportunity to network and meet other veterans. The Mayo Southeast Chapter 28 and Olmsted County veterans services hosted the event at the Rochester Kahler Apache Thursday night.More >>
