Investigation continues after train derails south of Mason City

A train derailed south of Mason City Thursday afternoon, with two cars carrying liquid petroleum gas.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office, at least twenty-five cars went off the tracks around 1:10 p.m. Thursday, near the boundary of rural Rockwell and Mason City.

Sheriff Kevin Pals said the cars from the Union Pacific train have no leaks at this time.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by Union Pacific.