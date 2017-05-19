Maya Moore leads Lynx to 90-71 win over the Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) - Maya Moore scored 12 of her 16 points in the second half to lead a balanced Minnesota offense and help the Lynx beat the New York Liberty 90-71 on Thursday night.

All five of the Lynx starters were in double figures, with Lindsay Whalen and Sylvia Fowles each adding 12 points.

New York (1-1) led 45-43 before Minnesota scored 17 of the next 19 points to go up 60-47 midway through the third quarter. Whalen had the final six points during the game-changing burst.

The Lynx (2-0) were up 14 early in the fourth quarter before Brittany Boyd sparked a Liberty run. New York's point guard scored four straight to start a 7-0 run. Rebecca Allen capped it with a 3-pointer to make it 74-67, but that's as close as New York could get.

Boyd twisted her left ankle midway through the final period, leaving the court and heading to the locker room. She finished with 16 points. Sugar Rodgers led the Liberty with 20.

