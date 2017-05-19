Berrios magnificent start gives Twins split in double-header versus Colorado

A rainout on Wednesday led to a day-night doubleheader in Minneapolis Thursday as the Colorado Rockies and Minnesota Twins concluded their three-game set by splitting the two games.

In game one, the Twins' Ervin Santana (L, 6-2) was roughed up for the second time in his past three starts. He gave up a run in the first on a home run by Nolan Arenado, then gave up three more in the third on singles by Mark Reynolds, and Ian Desmond. He gave up the fifth run of his start in the fourth when Charlie Blackmon did further damage to the Twins pitching staff with an RBI single to center to make it 5-0.

On the day, Santana went seven innings but gave up five runs on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts.

Ryan Pressly was outstanding in relief however, as he went two hitless innings, striking out five of the six batters he faced.

The Twins lone run came in the fifth when Brian Dozier drove in Eddie Rosario on a sacrifice fly making it 5-1.

German Marquez (W, 2-2) got the win, as Greg Holland secured his 18th save.

The real story of the day for the Twins however, was the second consecutive dominant start from Jose Berrios (W, 2-0).

Berrios got into the eighth inning for the second consecutive start going 7.2 innings, giving up only two hits, walking one, while striking out 11 Rockies.

Berrios got all the offense he needed when in the bottom of the first Max Kepler drove in Robbie Grossman with an RBI single to center off of Tyler Chatwood to make it a 1-0 game.

In the fourth, the Twins would add an insurance run with a Robbie Grossman RBI single but it was unnecessary with the dominance of Berrios.

Berrios allowed only one batter to reach second base in the game, when he hit Ian Desmond with a pitch to lead off the second then allowed Desmond to advance to second when Berrios got called for a balk with Raimel Tapia at the plate.

Mark Rogers got the final out in the eighth for his 11th hold, and Brandon Kintzler saved his 11th game of the year to secure the 2-0 victory.

The win kept the Twins in first place, as they maintained a one game lead over the Cleveland Indians despite a three-game losing streak.

The Twins play last place Kansas City Royals Friday night to start out a three game set at 7:10 at Target Field with Hector Santiago (4-2) looking to bounce back from a tough outing versus the Indians this past Sunday against Royals starter Nate Karns (2-2).

Player of the Series

For the second consecutive series, Jose Berrios is the player of the series. According to ESPN's David Schoenfield, Berrios' 11 strikeout feat is only the ninth double-digit strikeout outing for a Twins starter since 2011. This outing demonstrated the swing and miss ability of Berrios and gives the Twins their first starter with big strikeout potential since Johan Santana left in after the 2007 season. Berrios' emergence over the last two starts has added importance for the Twins starting staff, since Ervin Santana who was nearly unhittable in April has been roughed up a bit this month, with his ERA up to 3.81 after an ERA of 0.77 in April, giving up 11 runs in his past two starts at home. However he did have seven scoreless innings against Cleveland in between those rough outings.