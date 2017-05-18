National Weather Service confirms tornado touch-downs in Plainview and Elgin on Wednesday, communities work on cleaning up

Plainview Public Works was hard at work cleaning up debri on Thursday afternoon, following the tornado on Wednesday evening.

The baseball field in Plainview got a lot of damage from Wednesday night's tornado.

Art Schulz works on clearing branches from his front yard at his home in Elgin.

The Hammers' family home was almost hit by a ginormous branch during Wednesday's tornado in Elgin.

A huge branch snapped off of a tree in the backyard of Art and Joyce Schulz home in Elgin.

The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in our viewing area Wednesday night, within a span of three hours.

Both tornadoes clocked in with speeds reaching up to 65 miles per hour.

The twisters touched in Plainview (at roughly 4:29 p.m.) and Elgin (at roughly 7:35 p.m.) and wreaked havoc on anything in their pathways.

Though the tornadoes in both towns only lasted about one minute each, if you take a look around at the route of each storm, it's clear damage was done.

But, as in any obstacle, you just have to pick up the pieces, or in this case branches and debris, and move forward.

Art Schulz has lived in Elgin for a long time, over 30 years.

But, Schulz said he's never experienced anything like the twister that came through he and his wife Joyce's yard on Wednesday night.

"I looked out the window and it was getting pretty dark and those trees were just leaning to the West and shortly after that I heard the noise, and it hit the side of the house. And I walked out here later, and this was out here, which I kind of expected,” explained Schulz, while showing us the damage in his backyard.

Right across from the Schulz house, Derek Hammers, his wife, and two children were getting ready for bed, as Derek has to wake up for work at 3:30 a.m.

"All of a sudden, my blinds just went from coming down to straight up. The wind just picked up and I went and shut windows and, um, all of a sudden I saw a tree branch coming for the window," Hammers said, while describing what he remembers.

Missing their home by only a hair, the Hammers family is feeling extremely grateful.

"I don't know why we got so lucky. From what I've seen, we should have had a branch through the window, a couple windows, you know?" said Hammers.

Roughly five miles north, in Plainview, the aftermath wasn't much different.

The tornado blew off roofs, shed doors, and did some major damage to the baseball field.

"This is our batting cage, that we use, and you can see everything gone,” said Juan Torres, the Plainview-Elgin-Millville Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach.

Torres said the team was shocked upon seeing the field.

"We were not expecting this. We know that we got bad weather, but we was not expecting this,” said Torres.

But now, in both towns, all that's left to be done is move forward.

"Just cleaning up and wait for the next one I guess," said Hammers.

And hold on to hope that the next storm isn't quite as rough.

Torres said the PEM Varsity baseball team is feeling especially lucky because the part of the field that is destructed is the area they typically practice on, however, during the storm on Wednesday, they practiced indoors.

Despite the damage on the field, the team still hosted St. Charles and Caledonia Thursday night in a double-header.