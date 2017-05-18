The first women veterans gala honors women who served in the armed forces

Women veterans got the recognition they deserve at a gala in Rochester, giving them an opportunity to network and meet other veterans.

The Mayo Southeast Chapter 28 and Olmsted County veterans services hosted the event at the Rochester Kahler Apache Thursday night.

Not only can they network but they can learn about joining different leagues and legions.

Members of Mayo Southeast Chapter 28 said they hope to bring female veterans together, and that they walk away with an experience they've never had.

"Tonight is about bringing female veterans together and giving them the recognition they deserve." Said First Junior Vice Commander of Mayo Southeast Kerry Allison. "A lot of times when you go to different events, female veterans are not recognized and they kind of fade into the background."

Allison says they hope to have this event every year.