The first women veterans gala honors women who served in the armed forces

On Wednesday evening, we received several reports of high winds in the Plainview area ripping trees from the ground. We headed over to the town to take a look ourselves. After talking with community members, it became pretty clear: this storm left Planview residents scratching their heads. Residents said the storm came and went in a matter of seconds, leaving behind a trail of destruction for whatever came in its path. And, as previously mentioned, it went just as quick as it came...More >>
Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.More >>
Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries. The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.More >>
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees and buildings in Plainview, with eyewitnesses say what appeared to be a tornado came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. Jesse Roemer took a photo of the twister out his car window as he was heading home near Plainview about 4:45 p.m.More >>
In 1977, Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff Jack Dean Werner was shot in the chest shot during a routine traffic stop. He tried to stop a suspect for erratic driving at the south parking lot of Apache mall. The man who shot him fled the scene in his squad car.More >>
Real ID passes with bipartisan support, in the House 120 to 11 and Senate 57 to 8. Now, many law makers are saying it's about time.More >>
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.More >>
