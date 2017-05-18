UMR Chancellor Lehmkuhle retiring August 1

The man known for building up the University of Minnesota-Rochester from nothing into what it is today--Chancellor Stephen Lehmkuhle--announced that he will retire from leading the campus on August 1.

Lehmkuhle has been the UMR chancellor since it was founded ten years ago.

UMR currently has an enrollment of 650 students, and in a statement to reporters, Lehmkuhle said because of UMR's "strong upward trajectory" he's confident that he can retire and leave the leadership task to others.