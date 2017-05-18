Police hope new video helps find suspects in April home invasion

Rochester police have released surveillance video from a home invasion in late April that left a teen with head injuries.

The video shows a group of three women entering the facility and, a few seconds later, one of the women lets in a group of five men.

Police say the invasion happened at 12:30 in the morning on April 26th at the Quarters Apartments on 21st Ave. SE.

Police reported three men heard a loud banging on the door before the men kicked in the door.

The victim says they were speaking Spanish.

One of them had a handgun.

The 19-year-old victim ran into the bathroom.

He says he barricaded the door, but the men were still able to get inside.

They reportedly punched the victim in the face and stole his cell phone.

He says he didn't know them.

If police find any of these suspects, they could be facing charges of 1st degree burglary and second degree assault.

Anyone with information should contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

