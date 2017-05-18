Throwback Thursday: William Mayo statue unveiled at Mayo Park

After a year of planning, fundraising, and designing, hundreds of people flocked to Mayo Park, despite the persistent rain, to participate in the unveiling and dedication of the William Worrall Mayo monument on May 29, 1915.

Sculptor Leonard Curnelle created the eight-foot statue, which stood atop a six-foot pedestal, at a cost of about $5,000, money that was raised in part by more than 4,000 Rochester residents, a significant number when you consider Rochester's population totaled only about 7,500 at the time.

The statue has moved a few times over the years, but can now be seen outside the Gonda Building.

