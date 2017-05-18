Creative Services Supervisor--KTTC/KXLT Television in Rochester, MN is looking for an energetic individual to lead our creative services team.

The Creative Services Supervisor oversees a three-person creative team. The department is responsible for developing powerful concepts to market a message or tell a story for station promotion and media sales. The successful candidate will have superior writing, shooting, and editing skills and be able to supervise a team of producers to ensure strategic brand reinforcement in all messaging. The candidate must have experience in multi-platform promotion: on-air, web, social media and mobile.

You must have strong communication skills to work side by side the news department managers to create topicals, proofs, series and image campaigns. You’ll also be a driving creative force for our clients, developing strong spots on tight deadlines. Applicants should have knowledge of non-linear editing and videography. This position requires a relevant communications degree and/or experience.

KTTC is proud to be a Quincy Media station. KXLT is owned by Sagamore Hill Broadcasting. Paid vacation, holidays, personal days, a 401K retirement plan with company match, along with the full suite of insurance benefits. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

Send resume and demo reel to:

Jodi Neyens

Human Resources Manager

KTTC Television

6301 Bandel Road NW

Rochester, MN 55901

jneyens@kttc.com

EOE