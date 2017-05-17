Storm in Plainview leaves behind path of destruction

A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees and buildings in Plainview, with eyewitnesses say what appeared to be a tornado came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. Jesse Roemer took a photo of the twister out his car window as he was heading home near Plainview about 4:45 p.m.More >>
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.More >>
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.More >>
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.More >>
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.More >>
