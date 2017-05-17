Responders take at least two people, including child, to hospital after Highway 52 crash

Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees and buildings in Plainview, with eyewitnesses say what appeared to be a tornado came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. Jesse Roemer took a photo of the twister out his car window as he was heading home near Plainview about 4:45 p.m.
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.
Wednesday morning Mayo Clinic hosted an event to honor their nurses in celebration of Nurse Appreciation Week. The event took place at Phillips Hall.
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.
After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes grew a couple more overnight. For farmers who just seeded their fields, this is a serious step backward.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up. Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar. Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.
A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees and buildings in Plainview, with eyewitnesses say what appeared to be a tornado came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. Jesse Roemer took a photo of the twister out his car window as he was heading home near Plainview about 4:45 p.m.More >>
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.
It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong.More >>
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.More >>
