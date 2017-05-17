Responders take at least two people, including child, to hospita - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Responders take at least two people, including child, to hospital after Highway 52 crash

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South. 

It happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening near the 55th street ramp, backing up the evening commute traffic.

The crash involved two vehicles.

State Patrol said a Toyota Camry swerved to avoid a vehicle, over-corrected, and and hit the right side of an Oldmsobile Bravada, causing it to flip, before coming to a rest in the middle of the highway.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had not shared information about the extent of the injuries.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.