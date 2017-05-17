Responders take at least two people, including child, to hospital after Highway 52 crash

Medics take at least two people, including a child, to the hospital after a crash on Highway 52 South.

It happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening near the 55th street ramp, backing up the evening commute traffic.

The crash involved two vehicles.

State Patrol said a Toyota Camry swerved to avoid a vehicle, over-corrected, and and hit the right side of an Oldmsobile Bravada, causing it to flip, before coming to a rest in the middle of the highway.

As of Wednesday evening, authorities had not shared information about the extent of the injuries.

