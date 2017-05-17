40 years ago today, Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff Jack Dean Werner was killed in the line of duty

A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of wind damage to trees in Plainview, with eyewitnesses suggesting something came out of the clouds and left its mark shortly before 5 p.m. A crabapple tree was uprooted near 4th Street Northwest and 2nd Avenue Northwest in Plainview and there are reports of power outages in the city. A Tornado Watch remains in effect for a wide area of northern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota into the evening hours.
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up. Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar. Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.
