40 years ago today, Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff Jack Dean Werner was killed in the line of duty

In 1977, Olmsted County Deputy Sheriff Jack Dean Werner was shot in the chest shot during a routine traffic stop.

He tried to stop a suspect for erratic driving at the south parking lot of Apache mall. The man who shot him fled the scene in his squad car.

Werner was 33 years old. According to his Officer Down Memorial Page, he had wife and two daughters.The man who shot him, James Edward Lee, ran away in his police car. Police officers found the car a few hours later and arrested Edward Lee.

He was convicted of first degree murder, and was sentenced to life in prison.

"It's a senseless and needless type of crime. It certainly has deeply saddened the members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Department as well as the Rochester Police Department," said retired Olmsted County Chief Jim Macken

Werner served with the Olmsted County Sheriff's office for five years.

Last year the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office started a fundraiser to send one of his daughters to Washington D-C for National Police Week this year. They sold pins to raise the money to send his daughter, Wendy Werner, to the annual event honoring fallen officers.

