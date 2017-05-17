Kenyon area storm damage - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Kenyon area storm damage

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
NEAR KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm.

Gene Bang says he was at his home on 100th Avenue with his wife when the storm approached. He knew it was coming thanks to his weather app. However, he did not expect the winds to be so strong. They downed several trees in his yard very quickly.

Fortunately, other than a few branches puncturing a window and siding-- his home did not suffer significant damage.

No one was hurt.

    SE Minnesota bracing for more rain; portion of northern Iowa under Tornado Watch

    With farmers worried after getting nearly five inches of rain in the past two days in the Elgin and Elba areas, southeast Minnesota braced for yet another round of rain Wednesday afternoon.  Portions of Wabasha, Winona and Houston Counties could be impacted by brief periods of heavy rain and pea-sized hail.  A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties in northern Iowa.

    It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm. Gene Bang did not expect the winds to be so strong. 

    Wednesday morning Mayo Clinic hosted an event to honor their nurses in celebration of Nurse Appreciation Week. The event took place at Phillips Hall. 

  Wabasha woman killed in central Minnesota after collision with drunk driver

    A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls,  when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls. 

    SE Minnesota bracing for more rain; portion of northern Iowa under Tornado Watch

    With farmers worried after getting nearly five inches of rain in the past two days in the Elgin and Elba areas, southeast Minnesota braced for yet another round of rain Wednesday afternoon.  Portions of Wabasha, Winona and Houston Counties could be impacted by brief periods of heavy rain and pea-sized hail.  A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright Counties in northern Iowa.

  Images of the storm from our viewers

    Our overnight lightning, loud thunder and large hail were hard to ignore. Many of you captured some incredible images of the storm. We compiled this slide show of the weather through the eyes of our viewers. Thank you for sharing your photos with us!
  Woman in custody after alleged stabbing in a NE Rochester home

    A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester.  Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.  

  Overnight storms leave flooding in Elba

    Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water. 

  Fix-It Ticket and Exit Interview aim to curb childcare shortage

    A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass. 

  Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

  Egg-size hailstones pummel homes in Fort Atkinson; "hail was flying through the house"

    Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up.  Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar.  Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.

