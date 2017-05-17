Kenyon area storm damage

It's a busy day of cleanup for a family near Kenyon after Tuesday night's storm.

Gene Bang says he was at his home on 100th Avenue with his wife when the storm approached. He knew it was coming thanks to his weather app. However, he did not expect the winds to be so strong. They downed several trees in his yard very quickly.

Fortunately, other than a few branches puncturing a window and siding-- his home did not suffer significant damage.

No one was hurt.