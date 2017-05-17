Mayo Clinic celebrates Nurse Appreciation Week

Wednesday morning, Mayo Clinic hosted an event to honor their nurses in celebration of Nurse Appreciation Week. The event took place at Phillips Hall.

Nurses heard from Faith Roberts, Director of Magnet, Professional Practice and Parish Nursing at Carle Foundation Hospital and Carle Physician Group in Urbana, Illinois.

The theme of this year's appreciation week is "Families - One Common Goal." Mother and Daughter Stephanie and Sharon Prinsen understand the importance of this theme since they both work as nurses at Mayo Clinic. "It's very stressful to be in the hospital setting so we're here to help them [families] through their healthcare journey. Whether it's the path to wellness, or end of life, it's important as nurses that we help them through that journey," said Sharon Prinsen.

"I like helping people. Just being there in there most difficult times is something I'll never forget," said Stephanie Prinsen.

Nurse appreciation week coincides with Florence Nightingale's birthday. Nightingale was a British nurse known for her help in the Crimean War.