Wabasha woman killed in central Minnesota after collision with drunk driver

A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening. State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on. Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.
A local childcare organization has authored a proposal that is making its way through legislature. With the looming deadline, the group is really pushing for this to pass.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of southeast Minnesota until 3:15 a.m. The warning includes Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties in Minnesota. A warning for Buffalo County in Wisconsin is in effect until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Thunderstorms continued to build through the evening, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds in the most severe cells.
After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes grew a couple more overnight. For farmers who just seeded their fields, this is a serious step backward.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up. Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar. Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of southeast Minnesota until 3:15 a.m. The warning includes Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties in Minnesota. A warning for Buffalo County in Wisconsin is in effect until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Thunderstorms continued to build through the evening, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds in the most severe cells.
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up. Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar. Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.
After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.
A head-on collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.
