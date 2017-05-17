Wabasha woman killed in central Minnesota after collision with drunk driver

A Wabasha woman was killed by a drunk driver Monday evening in central Minnesota.

State Patrol says at 4 p.m., 86-year-old Dolores Mickow was in a northbound Ford Escape on Highway 10 in Little Falls, when a Subaru driven by a drunk driver hit her vehicle head-on.

Officials say the woman responsible is 70-year-old Lana Nornberg of Little Falls.

Nornberg was southbound on Highway 10 when she side-swept a Semi, then hit the Escape.

Mickow died at the scene.

The other victims weren't seriously injured.

