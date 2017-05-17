Four-run sixth inning dooms Twins in 7-3 loss

A Charlie Blackmon home run capped off a four-run sixth inning helping the Colorado Rockies crush the Minnesota Twins 7-3 in the first game of this interleague series at Target Field in Minneapolis.

Up until the sixth, the two teams had played to a tie.

In the top of the second, the Rockies scored two off of Twins starter Phil Hughes (L, 4-2), when Tony Wolters drove in Ian Desmond on an RBI groundout and then Charlie Blackmon single to right to score Gerardo Parra to make it 2-0.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Twins responded with two of their own thanks to doubles by Jason Castro and Brian Dozier to make it 2-2.

The Rockies brought another run across home plate when Gerardo Parra hit a home run to right field, his fourth to make it 3-2 Rockies.

But then the Twins responded in the same fashion, when Byron Buxton came up and hit his second of the season to tie the game at 3-3.

The sixth inning was much different.

In the top half of the inning, Ian Desmond drove in Carlos Gonzalez with a single to right to make it 4-3 to end Phil Hughes' day, then Tony Wolters doubled to right to drive in a run, making it 5-3. Following the Wolters double, Charlie Blackmon came up and hit a two-run jack to right center to score Wolters and make it a 7-3 game.

In the bottom half of the inning, Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (W, 4-2) put down the Twins in order to end his night. Twins starter Phil Hughes went five innings, allowing eight hits, five runs, and one walk while striking out three. On the other side, Freeland with six innings, allowing three runs on five hits, while walking four and striking out three batters.

After the sixth, the Twins were held scoreless by the Rockies bullpen, as Chris Rusin, Adam Ottavino, and Jake McGee combined for 2.2 scoreless innings allowing only one hit while striking out two. Rockies closer Greg Holland secured the final out of the game to earn his 17th save of the season.

Despite the loss, the Twins kept their half game lead in the AL Central, as the Indians lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4.

The Twins and Rockies play for the second of this two game set at Target Field Thursday at 7:10 with Ervin Santana (6-1) pitching against German Marquez (1-2).