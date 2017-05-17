Gophers #1 in softball coaches poll after tournament seed snub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota softball team, stinging from a seeding snub by the NCAA Tournament selection committee, now has the program's first No. 1 national ranking.

The Gophers topped the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll released Tuesday, edging Florida by nine voting points. With a 54-3 mark, Minnesota has the best record among 295 Division I teams. The Gophers have won 25 straight games.

But they didn't get one of the top 16 seeds, which serve as hosts of the four-team regionals. Instead, they're headed to Alabama for their opening game Friday against Louisiana Tech.

If the Gophers advance to the super regional, they could face tournament No. 1 overall seed Florida. The committee cited strength of schedule and a lack of wins against top 25 teams in leaving Minnesota unseeded.

