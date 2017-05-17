SE Minnesota bracing for more rain; portion of northern Iowa under Tornado Watch

With farmers worried after getting nearly five inches of rain in the past two days in the Elgin and Elba areas, southeast Minnesota braced for yet another round of rain Wednesday afternoon.

A line of thunderstorms was moving through in the early afternoon hours, and portions of Wabasha, Winona and Houston Counties could be impacted by brief periods of heavy rain and pea-sized hail, according to forecasters from the National Weather Service office in La Crosse.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for a number of counties in northern Iowa, including Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Kossuth, Winnebago, Worth and Wright.

Early Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service cancelled a Flash Flood Warning for portions of southeast Minnesota. The warning included Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties in Minnesota.

Thunderstorms continued to build through the evening, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds in the most severe cells.

An additional Flood Warning was issued for Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties of western Wisconsin.

Large hail fell in the Mazeppa area, with photo proof sent in to KTTC by Lynsey Hall just before 9 p.m.

"Flooding, including river flooding and flash flooding are possible, especially for those areas across southeast MN that received 2-5 inches of rain last night," warned NWS/La Crosse staff meteorologists. "As a result, will issue a Flash Flood Watch for southeast MN and Buffalo/Trempealeau Counties in WI from 02-12Z late this evening and overnight where 1-3 inches (locally more) of rain are possible."

"The danger is really most significant for those areas of northeast Olmsted stretching into Wabasha and Winona counties that have already gotten two inches of rain already," said KTTC Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz. "That's why the warning for possible flash flooding was issued."

Meantime, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for a wide area of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Heavy rain of up to four inches Monday night left farm fields flooded near Elgin and southeast toward Elba. Hail the size of golf balls was reported at Chester and near Marion, while severe hail damage was reported at Fort Atkinson, Iowa, south of Decorah.