Flash Flood Warning issued for parts of SE Minnesota; thunderstorms threaten heavy rain, hail, high winds

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of southeast Minnesota until 3:15 a.m. The warning includes Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties in Minnesota. A warning for Buffalo County in Wisconsin is in effect until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Thunderstorms continued to build through the evening, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds in the most severe cells.

An additional Flood Warning has been issued for Buffalo and Trempealeau Counties of western Wisconsin.

"Flooding, including river flooding and flash flooding are possible, especially for those areas across southeast MN that received 2-5 inches of rain last night," warned NWS/La Crosse staff meteorologists. "As a result, will issue a Flash Flood Watch for southeast MN and Buffalo/Trempealeau Counties in WI from 02-12Z late this evening and overnight where 1-3 inches (locally more) of rain are possible."

"The danger is really most significant for those areas of northeast Olmsted stretching into Wabasha and Winona counties that have already gotten two inches of rain already," said KTTC Chief Meteorologist Matt Benz. "That's why the warning for possible flash flooding was issued."

Meantime, a Flash Flood Watch was issued for a wide area of southeast Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Heavy rain of up to four inches Monday night left farm fields flooded near Elgin and southeast toward Elba. Hail the size of golf balls was reported at Chester and near Marion, while severe hail damage was reported at Fort Atkinson, Iowa, south of Decorah.