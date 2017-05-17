Aging Fillmore County Jail assessed by National Institute of Cor - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Aging Fillmore County Jail assessed by National Institute of Corrections

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) -

After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.

The Sheriff's Office contacted the NIC about providing a Jail and Justice System Assessment "to assist the county in determining how best to address current and future detention needs."

"Whether it's to build a new facility, try to renovate this facility, or we've also taken a look at the option such as we call it the 'Dodge County Model,' where they actually house their prisoners out in other counties," said Fillmore County Sheriff  Tom Kaase. "This is a very old structure. We're approaching 50 years old. And with that, you have things that you constantly try to keep up maintenance-wise, keep up cold-wise. Sometimes, rules and regulations change and you have to make sure you change with that."

For example, a few months ago, the Fillmore County Jail was rated to house 24 detainees. Now, it is rated to house 20 because of a change in square-foot requirements by the Department of Corrections.

From May 15 to 17, a team contracted by the NIC toured the Fillmore County Jail and talked with county officials to provide an assessment of the county's detention and justice system.

The team liked a lot of what it saw.

"There's good communication among the justice system stakeholders. There's a lot of interest in looking at treatment alternatives, so it's not just jail people and lock them up," said Mark Martin, a technical resource provider contracted with the NIC to provide the assessment.

But the team found room for improvements, particularly in the jail's design.

"The cells are located at right angles down a central corridor. And basically to surveil inmates, officers walk up and down the corridor -- they have very little direct interaction with the inmates themselves," Martin said. 

Martin shared some of his observations with the public during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening at Fillmore Central Elementary School.

"This is their facility. As residents, citizens, taxpayers of Fillmore county, they have a stake in this also. Ultimately, whatever we do is going to affect them," said Sheriff Kaase.

Martin said a written report on this week's assessment will be made available to the sheriff in the near future.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Images of the storm from our viewers

    Images of the storm from our viewers

    Our overnight lightning, loud thunder and large hail were hard to ignore. Many of you captured some incredible images of the storm. We compiled this slide show of the weather through the eyes of our viewers. Thank you for sharing your photos with us! More >>
    Our overnight lightning, loud thunder and large hail were hard to ignore. Many of you captured some incredible images of the storm. We compiled this slide show of the weather through the eyes of our viewers. Thank you for sharing your photos with us! More >>

  • Woman in custody after alleged stabbing in a NE Rochester home

    Woman in custody after alleged stabbing in a NE Rochester home

    A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester.  Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.  

    More >>

    A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester.  Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.  

    More >>

  • Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>

  • Overnight storms leave flooding in Elba

    Overnight storms leave flooding in Elba

    Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water. 

    More >>

    Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water. 

    More >>

  • Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

  • Teens allegedly shoot Rochester man in head with BB Gun

    Teens allegedly shoot Rochester man in head with BB Gun

    Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man,  was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun. 

    More >>

    Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man,  was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun. 

    More >>

  • Minnesota Court of Appeals panel invalidates Rochester's city bus system bid process, current contract

    Minnesota Court of Appeals panel invalidates Rochester's city bus system bid process, current contract

    A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc.  The panel found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids.  It is a victory for the family-owned company that built the system, Rochester City Lines.

    More >>

    A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc.  The panel found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids.  It is a victory for the family-owned company that built the system, Rochester City Lines.

    More >>

  • Rochester man accidentally shoots his leg while cleaning his gun

    Rochester man accidentally shoots his leg while cleaning his gun

    Photo: MGN OnlinePhoto: MGN Online

    Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged. The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber. The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening. He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment.   

    More >>

    Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged. The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber. The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening. He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment.   

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.