Aging Fillmore County Jail assessed by National Institute of Corrections

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for portions of southeast Minnesota until 3:15 a.m. The warning includes Olmsted, Wabasha and Winona Counties in Minnesota. A warning for Buffalo County in Wisconsin is in effect until 1:45 a.m. Wednesday. Thunderstorms continued to build through the evening, bringing the threat of heavy rain, hail and high winds in the most severe cells.More >>
After nearly half a century of operation, the Fillmore County Jail in Preston is showing its age. So the Sheriff's Office is working with the National Institute of Corrections (NIC) to determine the need for improvements.More >>
The Land of Ten Thousand Lakes grew a couple more overnight. For farmers who just seeded their fields, this is a serious step backward.More >>
Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up. Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar. Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town.More >>
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.More >>
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.More >>
A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester. Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.More >>
A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc. The panel found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids. It is a victory for the family-owned company that built the system, Rochester City Lines.More >>
A Rochester resident continues to share his various musical gifts, despite the obstacles life has thrown at him.More >>
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.More >>
Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm. Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.More >>
A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun.More >>
A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc. The panel found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids. It is a victory for the family-owned company that built the system, Rochester City Lines.More >>
Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged. The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber. The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening. He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment.More >>
