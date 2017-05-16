Southern Winneshiek County communities recovering from large hai - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Southern Winneshiek County communities recovering from large hail, weak tornado in Monday night storms

Posted:
By Justin McKee, Weekend Meteorologist
Hail damage in Fort Atkinson from Monday night storms Hail damage in Fort Atkinson from Monday night storms
Tree damage from EF-0 tornado near Calmar, Iowa Tree damage from EF-0 tornado near Calmar, Iowa
FORT ATKINSON, Iowa (KTTC) -

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through Northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up.

Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar.

Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town. There was damage to siding and many residents had to board up shattered windows.

"Well, it was getting real dark and, all of a sudden, it started getting windy and I started hearing hail hit the side of the house and it kept getting bigger and bigger. All of a sudden, I started hearing glass break. I went into the living room and here was glass, both panes were breaking and hail was flying through the house," said Fort Atkinson resident Dave Hageman.

Nearby, a weak EF-0 tornado touched down in the Lake Meyer area, southwest of Calmar. The tornado's winds were estimated at 70 miles per hour and it caused damage to trees in a one mile path.

There's another slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds.

