Egg-size hailstones pummel homes in Fort Atkinson; "hail was flying through the house"

Shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night, a round of severe thunderstorms was moving through northeast Iowa. Tuesday, communities in southern Winneshiek County were cleaning up.

Just south of Decorah, storms packing a punch of hail and a weak tornado moved east through communities like Fort Atkinson and Calmar.

Up to two inch or egg sized hail was reported in Fort Atkinson and it did a number on the west facing side of homes in town. There was damage to siding and many residents had to board up shattered windows.

"Well, it was getting real dark and, all of a sudden, it started getting windy and I started hearing hail hit the side of the house and it kept getting bigger and bigger. All of a sudden, I started hearing glass break. I went into the living room and here was glass, both panes were breaking and hail was flying through the house," said Fort Atkinson resident Dave Hageman.

Nearby, a weak EF-0 tornado touched down in the Lake Meyer area, southwest of Calmar. The tornado's winds were estimated at 70 miles per hour and it caused damage to trees in a one-mile path.

There's another slight risk for severe thunderstorms Tuesday night, with the primary threats being large hail and damaging winds.