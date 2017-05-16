Overnight storms leave flooding in Elba

Some areas in the KTTC viewing area got as much as 4.5 inches of rain during Monday's storm.

Elba was one of towns that was hit the hardest. Flooding from the Whitewater River left parts of some corn fields submerged in water.

A campground in the area, Lost Arrow, was also covered with water. However ,levels weren't high enough to damage any campers.

Park rangers at Whitewater State Park were expecting some damage from the storm, but river levels weren't high enough to cause any damage.