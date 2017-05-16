Woman in custody after alleged stabbing in a NE Rochester home

A woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man at a home in Northeast Rochester.

Police say A 31-year-old male arrived at Olmsted Medical Center around 9:20 p.m. Monday with a stabbing wound on his right arm and chest.

He told police he was stabbed by a dagger-like weapon after he and his girlfriend got into a heated argument at a home on the 1000 block of 5th St NE.

The victim told police he wasn't going to seek medical help but the wound kept bleeding everywhere from his arm.

He was transported from OMC to Mayo Clinic-Saint Marys Hospital.

Later that night, officers arrested 35-year-old Angela McDermott, who faces 2nd degree assault and domestic assault charges.