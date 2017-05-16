Images of the storm from our viewers

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc. The panel found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids. It is a victory for the family-owned company that built the system, Rochester City Lines.More >>
Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester. Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE. Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.More >>
A Rochester resident continues to share his various musical gifts, despite the obstacles life has thrown at him.More >>
St. Charles Public Schools held a Spring Band Concert Monday night to not only celebrate the students, but pay tribute to the district's longtime band director, who is retiring after three-plus decades. Tom Blahnik has been a band director for 43 years, including 34 years at St. Charles Public Schools. Monday night, he led his final Spring Band Concert at St. Charles High School.More >>
Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged. The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber. The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening. He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun.More >>
Southeast Minnesota is primed for growth with Destination Medical Center bringing new jobs and other industries on the rise. DMC alone could generate tens of thousands of new jobs and those workers will need a place where they can afford to live comfortably. Monday morning, local leaders met for the Workforce Housing Summit at the Rochester International Event Center.More >>
An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
