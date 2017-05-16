Images of the storm from our viewers - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Images of the storm from our viewers

Our overnight lightning, loud thunder and large hail were hard to ignore.

Many of you captured some incredible images of the storm. We compiled this slide show of the weather through the eyes of our viewers. Thank you for sharing your photos with us!

    Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>
    Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam SE Minnesota, NE Iowa

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>

    Thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Minnesota in a second wave late Monday night, hurling hail as big as golf balls at homes near Marion and Chester.  Dan and Abbey Mueller were able to collect a half dozen of the ice chunks and send in a photo from their home near 50th Avenue SE.  Manichanh Howell reported hail in SE Rochester but it was nowhere near the size of the ice balls at the Mueller's home.

    More >>

