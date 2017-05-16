Angry Gophers put best face on NCAA seeding snub

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Gophers' powerhouse softball team isn't hiding their shock and anger over being unseeded going into the NCAA tournament.

The Gophers are 54-3, but didn't land one of the top 16 seeds when the 64-team field was unveiled Sunday. Coach Jessica Allister says it was disappointing, but the team has to get past it with a game against Louisiana Tech on Friday.

The Gophers are playing at the Tuscaloosa Regional, where host Alabama is the No. 16 seed.

Sophomore Maddie Houlihan says the cool thing now is "a lot of people are rooting for us."

Athletic director Mark Coyle says he's asked the NCAA and Big Ten for an explanation why the Gophers weren't seeded after they had the best record in Division I.

