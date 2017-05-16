Athlete of the Week - Sebastian Vile

Undefeated seasons are rare in sports. They're what you shoot for when you're the best, and that's the case for Rochester Mayo junior and tennis star Sebastian Vile.

"I don't know the exact numbers, but I know I haven't lost a match (this season). I mostly put it down to being able to handle the big moments better," said Vile.

Vile is undefeated on the season, and on Saturday rolled to the Big 9 Conference singles title. He's ranked second in the entire state, but it's not something he's focused on.

"I try not to worry too much about the rankings because that's more pressure that I don't really need," said Vile. "So what if I'm ranked so high? It doesn't matter that much to me because I just want to go about my business and it will work itself out."

According to his coach, Jeff Demaray, the key to his dominant performance has been his mentality when he steps on the court.

"He's a spark-plug. He really is," said Demaray. "Sebastian is a fierce competitor is what I would say. He is one of the few kids I've seen in pressure situations actually raise his game."

Vile added, "When I'm playing well, I can compete with anyone. So, as long as I keep that mentality, then I know that I can compete with anyone in the state."

Vile has made quite an impression on his coach, who has been coaching tennis at Mayo High School for nearly three decades.

"I've been coaching for 27 years, 54 seasons with the boys and girls here at Mayo, and he's the best singles player I've ever coached. I think he's a D1 player, I really do. I think wherever he decides to go will get a great tennis player, and a great person as well."

For now though, Vile rolls towards the postseason on the heels of a Big 9 title and a perfect season, as this week's KTTC Newscenter Sports Athlete of the Week.