St. Charles Spring Band Concert honors retiring band director - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

St. Charles Spring Band Concert honors retiring band director

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (KTTC) -

St. Charles Public Schools held a Spring Band Concert Monday night to not only celebrate the students, but pay tribute to the district's longtime band director, who is retiring after three-plus decades.

Tom Blahnik has been a band director for 43 years, including 34 years at St. Charles Public Schools.

Monday night, he led his final Spring Band Concert at St. Charles High School.

Blahnik said he loves teaching band because of the creative process involved -- taking something that might be rough and turning it into a performance. Blahnik also enjoys watching the looks of success on his students' faces when they're on stage. Plus, working with them makes him feel young, Blahnik added.

Blahnik said he'll greatly miss his students when he retires, and wants to leave them with this advice:

"Keep music a part of your life. It's an important part of, I think, all the school systems around," he said. "Music is more than just facts and figures. But it's full of emotion and it digs down into a part of us that I think a lot of the curriculum can't do."

Blahnik used to play the trumpet. He decided he wanted to be a band director when he was in high school himself.

Blahnik said he will focus more on his art and gallery work during his retirement.

