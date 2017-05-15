Minnesota Court of Appeals panel invalidates Rochester's city bus system bid process, current contract

A three-judge panel of the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled invalid Rochester's 2016 bid process to operate its city bus system, and with it, the current contract with a Cincinnati-based company, First Transit Inc.

The panel led by Judge Michael L. Kirk found that there was an "appearance of bias" last year when Rochester accepted bids. Writing for the panel, Judge Heidi Schellhas said it stemmed from the city's decision to include five of the eight people who made the original decision against plaintiff Rochester City Lines, Inc. four years earlier.

A moderator had concluded that for the City of Rochester to include the "holdover" members from the 2012 process was "rational and reasonable." But the appellate judges concluded to the contrary that this resulted in an "impermissible appearance of bias."

RCL had objected vigorously to the five people in a pre-2016 bid protest. Ever since losing the franchise decision in 2012, RCL has attempted legal actions to reverse the contract award to First Transit, even seeking "debarment" of the system operator last August. RCL had created and built the bus system in Rochester over decades, only to lose its own business to First Transit in 2012 after the federal government forced the city to create a competitive bidding process.

With the city's current contract with First Transit Inc. ruled invalid with Monday's appellate panel ruling, it's not immediately clear what will happen next. But if and when there is a new bidding process, RCL has already indicated it will be ready for it.

"Rochester City Lines is gratified that the Minnesota Court of Appeals today sustained our protest of the unfair manner in which the City of Rochester handled the solicitation for a Transit Operations and Maintenance contract last year," said Dan Holter, RCL General Manager. "RCL will offer a new proposal when the city rebids the contract."