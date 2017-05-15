Spring thunderstorms packing hail, high winds slam NE Iowa

Thunderstorms in NE Iowa (image from KTTC's Austin Skycam at 7 p.m. May 15)

Thunderstorms packing hail and high winds are pounding portions of northeast Iowa late Monday afternoon and early evening.

At 6:59 p.m., an amateur radio operator reported egg-size (2") hail at Calmar.

There were reports of power lines down in the Osage area and of one-inch hail near Mason City. No injuries were reported so far as the line of thunderstorms developed and moved toward the east.

South of Mason City, heavy rain was prompting concerns of flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

As the storm cells grew, a tornado warning was issued for southeastern Winneshiek County until 7:30 p.m. CDT.

"At 654 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Calmar, or 10 miles south of Decorah, moving east at 35 mph," noted the National Weather Service staff at La Crosse.

The NWS staff meteorologists estimated that the thunderstorm would be at Ossian around 7 p.m. and that other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm would include Castalia, Festina, Nordness, Lake Meyer County Park and County Road W 46 And Centennial Road.

The NWS was encouraging people in the line of the storm to take cover and protect against flying debris.