Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.More >>
Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns. Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun.More >>
An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged. The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber. The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening. He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment.More >>
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed.More >>
UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell.More >>
