Highway 14 collision injures mother and son

A collision near Chester left a Mother and Son injured Saturday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, 31-year-old Syrasith Phutseevong was westbound on Highway 14 when he attempted to pass another westbound vehicle just after 6:00 p.m.

However, he hit a Dodge Dakota driven by 48-year-old Daniel Watters of Rochester while attempting to pass the other car.

Watters was eastbound on Highway 14. He was in the middle of a left turn.

MSP says Phutseevong's vehicle hit the Dodge Dakota at a 90 degree angle.

Watters and Phutseevong weren't injured, but 30-year-old Jennifer Phutseevong and her 9-year-old son were taken to Mayo-Clinic Saint Marys by Mayo One.

Jennifer Phutseevong and her son suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A witness on the scene says he couldn't believe it when both drivers were able to walk away from the crash.



