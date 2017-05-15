Teens allegedly shoot Rochester man in head with BB Gun

Rochester Police are looking for a group of young people who allegedly fired multiple shots at a Rochester man's head. Officers say they may have used BB Guns.

Police say the victim, a 47-year-old man, was highly intoxicated when he was shot with either a BB gun or shotgun. Officers say the shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the woods next to the 800 block of 16th Avenue Southeast.

When police arrived to the scene, the man's head was bleeding. Officers say he was so intoxicated he couldn't tell them what happened. His head had four wounds.

Mayo Clinic doctors found small BB's in his head. Doctors had to leave one of the BB's in his head because it was close to a coronary artery.

Police say evidence shows a group of young people may have gotten into an argument with the man before shooting him. Witnesses saw a group of minors run from the scene.

Police are still looking for the people responsible they ask that you call Crime Stoppers 1800-222-TIPS if you have any information.

