Housing Summit looks to the future of affordable options in SE Minnesota

Southeast Minnesota is primed for growth with Destination Medical Center bringing new jobs and other industries on the rise. DMC alone could generate tens of thousands of new jobs and those workers will need a place where they can afford to live comfortably.

Monday morning, local leaders met for the Workforce Housing Summit at the Rochester International Event Center. They discussed future challenges that the housing market will face, with the hope that all southeast Minnesotans will be able to find an affordable place to call home.

Steve Borchardt of The Rochester Area Foundation says, "Right now, our housing market is extremely tight, both for rental and for single family home ownership. There are few options available. And for people that make under 60 thousand dollars of annual income, there are just about no opportunities to own something at this point and limited opportunities to rent."

In the short term, Monday's session could help produce some local funding so the risk for new housing isn't solely shouldered by developers and bankers.

There's still a long way to go to fix the impending affordable housing crisis, but it appears that the summit can be the beginning of finding a solution.

