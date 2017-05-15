Rochester man accidentally shoots his leg while cleaning his gun - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Rochester man accidentally shoots his leg while cleaning his gun

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester police say a man was cleaning his gun Friday afternoon when it accidentally discharged.

The 67-year-old man says he was distracted by a cat while he was cleaning the gun. He put the spring in and forgot there was a bullet in the chamber.

The man was shot in the knee. His injury was not considered life threatening.

He carried the bullet with him when he arrived at the hospital 8 hours later for treatment. 
 

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Argument over religion leads to assault arrest

    Argument over religion leads to assault arrest

    An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon. 

    More >>

    An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon. 

    More >>

  • Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

    A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. 

    More >>

  • Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    Mother's Day miracle: Rochester baby gets to go home

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

    It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.

    More >>

  • Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

    A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

    UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.

    More >>

  • Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

    It may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in this shell. 

    More >>

  • Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    Tall grass or weeds could cost you in Rochester; city collects upfront fee from those not following the rules

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

    The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches.  The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...

    More >>

  • Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

    Hunter Gifford suffers from bone cancerHunter Gifford suffers from bone cancer
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>
    A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.  KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016. A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors. The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the even...More >>

  • Annual Reel Em In tournament hits Wabasha

    Annual Reel Em In tournament hits Wabasha

    A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.

    More >>

    A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.