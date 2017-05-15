Argument over religion leads to assault arrest

An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest.

Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon. It happened on the 1-hundred block of 9th Street Northeast.

Hayes' 32-year-old boyfriend says after they got into the argument, Hayes picked up a hammer and swung it at him. The man was able to block the hammer with his arm.

Hayes is facing a 2nd degree domestic assault charge.