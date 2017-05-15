Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville. Saterdalen had been under investigation since a tip from the Crimes Against Children Child Porn Task Force in January.

The task force reported someone in the household had downloaded, uploaded and shared child porn images.

Investigators report finding 10 images of child porn.

The sheriff's office says charges are pending.