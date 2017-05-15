Stewartville man arrested in child pornography investigation

An argument over religion leads to an assault arrest. Rochester police say 38-year-old Reesins Hayes was taken into custody around 4:30 Friday afternoon.More >>
A Stewartville man is arrested on child pornography charges. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office reports 56-year-old Eric Saterdalen was arrested around 1 p.m. Friday afternoon after deputies carried out a search warrant at his home at 800 Grandview Court Southeast in Stewartville.More >>
It was the perfect Mother's Day gift for one Rochester mom and her newborn daughter. Leah Driscoll gave birth to Lainey at Mayo Clinic on April 24, six weeks before her due date. But during labor, Lainey inhaled fluids into her lungs and had to be rushed to the neonatal intensive care unit, where she was treated for several days.More >>
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage. Rochester fire trucks arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m. They said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage and the interior was fully engulfed.More >>
UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was located safely, along with the suspect.More >>
A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.More >>
Saint Mary's University celebrated the opening of its brand new Science and Learning Center Friday. University officials cut the ribbon on the $19.7 million project Friday morning, SMU's most ambitious to date. Some highlights of the new 50 thousand square foot building include state of the art classrooms and laboratories and a 120 seat, tiered lecture hall. This project has been ten years in the making and the students and staff are excited to have a new space to con...More >>
The city of Rochester has adopted a new administrative fine for tall grass and weeds exceeding 12 inches. The fine differs from previous years in that city workers will collect both the fine and contractor service charges upfront. Prior to 2016, the city waited until maintenance had already been completed to collect the fine and contractor charges. Michael Nigbur of the Rochester Parks and Recreation said they select yards based on complaints. "If your neighbor ...More >>
A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause. Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha. He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.More >>
