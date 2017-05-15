Twins unable to sweep Indians but hold onto first place in 8-3 loss

The Minnesota Twins (19-15) entered the weekend in a virtual tie for first place with the Cleveland Indians (19-17) in the AL Central. After two straight brilliant pitching performances in back-to-back wins, the Twins entered Sunday's match against the Indians going for the sweep and a three-game lead a top the AL Central.

The Twins lost 8-3 but they maintained a one-game lead in the AL Central after 34 games.

Going into his eighth start of the year, Twins starter Hector Santiago (L, 4-2) had thrown five quality starts in seven appearances, entering the game with an ERA of 2.76 and going five innings in every start.

That wasn't the case Sunday, as Santiago left after only 2.2 innings, giving up six runs, just one less than he had given up in his three previous starts combined.

Santiago was hit early and often, giving up a solo shot to lead off the game to Tribe second baseman Jason Kipnis. Then in the second, he gave up a single to Daniel Robertson, driving in Jose Ramirez to make it 2-0. Following Robertson, Lonnie Chisenhall hit his third home run of the year, a two-run shot to center, to make it a 4-0 game. Santiago allowed two more Indians to reach base before retiring two straight to get out of the inning.

In the third inning, Santiago encountered more trouble. He allowed his third home run of the game, as Carlos Santana put one over the left center field wall to make it 5-0. Then following a two out walk to Lonnie Chisenhall, Santiago was removed by Twins manager Paul Molitor, and replaced by Adam Wilk. Wilk promptly gave up a single to Roberto Perez, then Jason Kipnis hit his second home run of the game, this time a three-run home run to right, to bring the game to 8-0.

That closed the book on Santiago, as he allowed six earned runs in 2.2 innings, giving up seven hits, while walking two and striking out only one.

On the other side, the Twins were shut down by Indians starter Trevor Bauer (W, 3-4) through five innings until they got some runs on the board in the sixth.

In the sixth, Joe Mauer hit a two-out single, then Miguel Sano followed him with a double to left. Kennys Vargas then came up and drove in both Mauer and Sano, on a two-run double to right to make it an 8-2 game.

In the seventh, the Twins would get one more on the board off of Bauer when Jorge Polanco led off the inning with a solo shot to right, but then Bryan Shaw entered the game, allowed two base runners but got out of the inning with a strike out of Joe Mauer.

In the eighth and ninth, the Twins were held scoreless, being retired 1-2-3 in the top of the ninth by Cody Allen to end the game.

The Twins are off today, but play their first interleague game of the season on Tuesday, with the NL West leading Colorado Rockies (24-15) in town, sending left-hander Kyle Freeland (3-2) to the mound with Phil Hughes (4-1) taking the rubber for the Twins at 7:10 from Target Field.

Player of the Series

One of the Twins top pitching prospect--Jose Berrios--gets Player of the Series honors for the weekend set against the Indians. Although not on any top prospect lists due to pitching over 50 innings last year, over the 50 inning maximum for rookie eligibility, the 22-year-old Berrios still stands as a young starer that could be an anchor for this rotation for years to come. That potential stood out in his first start of the year Saturday.

Berrios put together his best major league start by far going 7.2 innings on 104 pitches, giving up only one run on two hits, while walking only one and striking out four. The only run he allowed came when Carlos Santana scored on a wild pitch in the third inning.

This superb start came after Berrios posted a 1.13 ERA and a WHIP of 0.807 at Triple-A Rochester, going 3-0 in six starts, and striking out 39 batters in 39.2 innings.