Garage fire breaks out in northwest Rochester

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in a northwest Rochester garage.

The Rochester Fire Department arrived on scene shortly after 3 p.m.

Firefighters said smoke was visible coming out of the detached garage, and the interior was fully engulfed.

The two vehicles inside the garage were destroyed, including a restored classic car.

No one was injured, but homeowners were inside the home at the time of the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire, but the homeowners said it might have started after they disposed of ash from their fire pit which possibly had embers in it.