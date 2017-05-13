Rochester church holds fundraiser for little boy suffering from bone cancer

A community came together to support and raise money for Hunter Gifford, a boy suffering from bone cancer.

KTTC has been following Hunter's story shortly after his diagnosis in November 2016.



A fundraiser was held for him at Zumbro Lutheran Church on Saturday. The fundraiser featured a silent auction, bake sale, and multiple vendors.

The event started at 11 a.m., and Hunter was discharged from the hospital at 10:30 a.m., so he was just in time for the event.

Hunter's story is one of hope; around Christmas time his tumor shrunk, and he was able to go home for Christmas.

Lisa Gifford, Hunter's mom, said he was going 110 miles an hour, no doubt extremely excited for Saturday.

"I told him, you know, going 40 is okay and he just laughed and says, 'I can't do that!' He really gained a lot of enthusiasm and he said, 'Are all these people praying for me?' And I said yes, they are they're all here supporting you. And he's like, 'Wow I didn't know I knew that many people."

Lisa said there's definitely a light at the end of the tunnel because on Saturday Hunter completed cycle 12 of chemotherapy out of 14.

