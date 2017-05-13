Dozens of women gather to build home for Rochester family

The home may look like just a skeleton right now, but there is hope in the shell.

"This is our future home, and we are very glad," said future homeowner Mohamed Abdi.

Abdi and his family of eight have been chosen to receive the Habitat for Humanity home.

This week is National Women's Build Week, and some people made this volunteer opportunity something special.

"Conveniently, it's on Mother's Day Weekend," Danielle Vlazny, a volunteer, said. "So I thought it was a fun activity we could do together."

Sometimes the best present for mom is the gift of giving. "We do a lot of things together and this is one thing we can do, and help somebody else," Mary Vlazny, Danielle's mother, said.

For others, helping out can help distract them from their everyday struggles.

"That's why I like it," Kristi Knudson, another volunteer, said. "I can be outside using my hands, no computers involved, it's a nice change of pace."

It also helps that the volunteers have a tangible reminder of their work.

"I like that you can literally see what you're doing and it's literally constructive," Knudson said. "You can meet the family, they're here helping. You can interact with everyone. So you can kind of see the product of your volunteering and literally put a roof over someone's head."

For Abdi and his family, it's hard to put it into words what the home, and the volunteers who helped build, it mean to his family.

"So I thank them really," Abdi said. "And I appreciate their volunteer."