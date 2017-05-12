Annual Reel Em In tournament hits Wabasha

A group of Vikings players are teaming up to take advantage of the fishing fervor to raise money for a good cause.

Brian Robison is hosting his annual Reel Em In tournament in Wabasha.

He holds these tournaments in both Texas and Minnesota.

This is the second year he's putting this on and it's all to raise money for K9s 4 Cops, an organization that provides K9 officers to police departments and supports existing officers.

He sees this as a way to give back to and make an impact.

Plenty of Vikings players and professional fishermen are coming out this weekend to help him out.

Folks will bid to see who they'll be able to fish with.

And every cent will go to the charity.

"Anybody that gives back is good, we just decided to do something different, not me but Brian and his wife Jaime," Fat Cat Newton, working with the event, said. "Those dogs, people overlook that kind of stuff, those dogs man, they're machines, they're dedicated , they do the dirty work that the cops can't do."

There are many people coming from out-of-state to experience what Minnesota fishing is all about.

And so far they're liking what they see.

"This is my first time up here, the fishery is awesome," Blake Smith, a professional angler, said. "I've caught a lot of large-mouth a lot of small-mouth and a lot of different things in practice to come up and play around a bit before this event, but it's a very diverse fishery."

There will be plenty of opportunities for the public to join them for the fun on Saturday and Sunday.

Kids will have a trout pond and bouncy house at Walton Park.

There will also be a silent auction for anyone who wasn't able to make it to the event tonight along with an open tournament on Sunday.