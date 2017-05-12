UPDATE: Missing 7-month-old located safe, AMBER Alert canceled

UPDATE: Shortly after 10:15 Friday night, the Bloomington Police Department's Twitter page tweeted that the missing 7-month-old who was abducted Friday night was found along with the suspect. Authorities said the child is safe.

The AMBER Alert has since been canceled.

An AMBER Alert in the state of Minnesota was issued late Friday night.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Bloomington Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Sharline Briana Miles for car jacking and child abduction.

Miles is believed to have abducted 7-month-old Carter Sims. He was last seen wearing white shorts and an orange t-shirt.

Miles was last seen driving in a 2006 purple PT Cruiser with Minnesota license plate '337-PRP'.

Miles is 5 foot 6 and 150 pounds, with light brown hair in a pony tail. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue shirt.

According to the BCA, Miles took the car from Sim's mother in Bloomington on 98th Street and Interstate 35W, with the 7-month-old in the back seat.

If you have any information, contact police immediately.