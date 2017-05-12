Director of Schools leaving Rochester Catholic Schools for new opportunity

Rochester Catholic Schools announced Friday its Director of Schools is leaving his position for a new career opportunity.

Michael Brennan has accepted a position at Holy Family Catholic High School in Victoria, Minn., as its new president. He starts in July.

"It has been a privilege to serve the students, families, and staff of Rochester Catholic Schools for the last six years," Brennan said in an email to parents and staff.

Brennan said the new opportunity will bring his family closer to other relatives.

The RCS Board of Trustees will share more information about next steps.